ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $452,569.78 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00032069 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010700 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.