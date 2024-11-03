1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target Raised to $7.50

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.69.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

