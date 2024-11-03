13,997 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 288,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 251,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.