17,742 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,559,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after buying an additional 75,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.