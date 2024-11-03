1,887 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Veralto by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Shares of VLTO opened at $101.59 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion and a PE ratio of 31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,620.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,841.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,620.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,286 shares of company stock worth $3,912,305. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

