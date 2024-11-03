1,946 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,946 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (down from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.90. The company has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

