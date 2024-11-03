1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

1st Source has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. 1st Source has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect 1st Source to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.78. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $45.49 and a twelve month high of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

1st Source last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $97.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRCE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded 1st Source from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

