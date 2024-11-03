2,404 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 76.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 91,891 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Leidos by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $182.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $188.36. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.37.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,095.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,095.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

