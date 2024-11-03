4,610 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $321.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

