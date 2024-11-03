5,800 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Acquired by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. 49,930,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,914,936. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

