950 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $271.72 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $225.38 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

