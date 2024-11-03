AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and traded as low as $16.61. AB Electrolux (publ) shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 8,373 shares changing hands.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
