Acute Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 322,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,000. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Acute Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 39,126 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 211,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 29,756 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 265,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 437,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.00 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

