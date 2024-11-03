Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $79.70 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $85.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.48 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,888. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at $355,888. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 28,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $2,143,517.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,137.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,440 shares of company stock worth $10,889,450. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.