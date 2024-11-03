AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. AeroVironment comprises approximately 1.7% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.58% of AeroVironment worth $32,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,376,000 after acquiring an additional 179,395 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $924,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total transaction of $184,854.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,343.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.20.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $216.00 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.51 and a 52-week high of $227.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.26.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

