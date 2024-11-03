AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. AGC had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

AGC Stock Performance

AGC stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.59. AGC has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55.

Get AGC alerts:

About AGC

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.