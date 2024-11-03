AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. AGC had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.
AGC Stock Performance
AGC stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.59. AGC has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55.
About AGC
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AGC
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.