Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 185,604 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.24% of Alarm.com worth $33,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 265,936 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 12.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $46,660,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALRM. Barclays cut their price target on Alarm.com from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,391. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $53.42 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 8.70.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.