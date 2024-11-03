Allen Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE PM opened at $130.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $134.15. The firm has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,624,965.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,431.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,418 shares of company stock valued at $15,247,052. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

