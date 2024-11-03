Allen Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,487 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,487 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.0% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 142,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 157.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 33.7% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

