AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 4.1 %

DIT opened at $125.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $118.25 and a 1-year high of $209.50.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.