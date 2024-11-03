American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 5,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 436% from the average daily volume of 1,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

American Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

American Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

