Americana Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 421.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 828 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,894.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $95.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.88. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

