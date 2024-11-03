Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 83,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 318,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $168.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $175.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.90 and a 200 day moving average of $136.27.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.21%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

