Americana Partners LLC Sells 800 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 20.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 209,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after buying an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 174,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Vontier by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Vontier Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.83%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

