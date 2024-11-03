Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,754,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 700,862 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.2% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.96% of Analog Devices worth $1,078,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after buying an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,945 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,293,000 after purchasing an additional 767,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,222,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,788,000 after purchasing an additional 211,202 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.1 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $225.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.64 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,495 shares of company stock worth $18,513,858 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.