ANDY Hits One Day Volume of $2.31 Million (ANDY)

ANDY (ANDY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One ANDY token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ANDY has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. ANDY has a market cap of $109.19 million and $2.31 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,427.68 or 0.99721639 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,082.65 or 0.99218807 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ANDY Profile

ANDY’s launch date was March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. ANDY’s official website is www.boysclubandy.com.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00010734 USD and is down -8.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $2,026,585.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

