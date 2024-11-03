Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 45,805 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 12.1% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $140,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 350,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,769,000 after buying an additional 150,984 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,625. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $92.44 and a 12-month high of $120.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.12.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

