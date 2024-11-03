Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $545.35. The stock had a trading volume of 792,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,561. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $579.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.42. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

