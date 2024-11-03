Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,727,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,947. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

