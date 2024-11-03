Angeles Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $487.43. The company had a trading volume of 33,655,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,420,908. The business’s 50-day moving average is $481.80 and its 200-day moving average is $468.80. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $360.30 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.