Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.23. 2,449,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,719. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $210.85 and a 52 week high of $289.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

