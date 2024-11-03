Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 56,727.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,055 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,710 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises 2.8% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

BUD opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.14. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

