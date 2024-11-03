Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.96 and traded as low as C$0.52. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 4,100 shares.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.80, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.96.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.80) by C$0.21. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

