Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $68.51 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.18 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.94.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

