Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Invests $37,000 in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 38.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur C. Butcher purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,861.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

