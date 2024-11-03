Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in AeroVironment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total value of $184,854.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,343.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AVAV stock opened at $216.00 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.51 and a 1-year high of $227.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

