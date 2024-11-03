Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

ACRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 34,611 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 790,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 81,534 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 524,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 67.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 257,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 103,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 19,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $6.33 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $345.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

