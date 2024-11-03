Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

BSV stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.14 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

