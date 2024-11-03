Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,922 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,922 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Block by 45.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,975 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,672,000 after buying an additional 934,588 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Block by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,831,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after acquiring an additional 795,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Block by 1,061.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 657,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,413,000 after acquiring an additional 601,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Block by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,712,000 after acquiring an additional 582,826 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,820. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,214 shares of company stock worth $1,637,932 in the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $72.15 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.48.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

