Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 112 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.82.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $266.57 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $191.38 and a twelve month high of $307.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

