Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Sells $210,200.00 in Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 532,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,182,850.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brian Anthony Leveille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $205,000.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

AESI opened at $19.16 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue was up 93.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 130,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 328.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Articles

