Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 526 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.48.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Home Depot stock opened at $392.59 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.79 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $392.51 and its 200-day moving average is $361.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

