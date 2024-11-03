Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Atlassian Stock Up 19.0 %

TEAM stock opened at $224.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.60 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.54, for a total transaction of $1,140,855.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,493,380.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 143,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,482,294.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.54, for a total transaction of $1,140,855.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,493,380.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,185 shares of company stock valued at $39,155,661. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.