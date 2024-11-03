Avalanche Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $23.18 or 0.00033860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $9.44 billion and $249.31 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 447,140,088 coins and its circulating supply is 407,136,988 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

