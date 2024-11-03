AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.98 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. AXT updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.050–0.030 EPS.

AXT Stock Performance

AXTI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,242. The company has a market cap of $93.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.23. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01.

Get AXT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AXTI shares. StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.