B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$5.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTOGet Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.92.

A number of research firms have commented on BTO. Cibc World Mkts cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Ninette Krohnert sold 16,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$66,479.25. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Ninette Krohnert sold 16,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$66,479.25. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson bought 70,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 87,449 shares of company stock worth $384,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.93. The company has a market cap of C$6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$4.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

B2Gold (TSE:BTOGet Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$673.95 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5596659 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -129.41%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

