Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.77.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4711 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

