Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMRC

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.