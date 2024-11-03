Barclays Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $57.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

