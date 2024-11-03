Barrington Research Raises Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Price Target to $10.00

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Quad/Graphics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

NYSE:QUAD opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. Quad/Graphics has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $331.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.90 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 5.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,118,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 61,431 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 72,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Further Reading

